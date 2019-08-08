Deworming tablets being distributed at Khyber schools

BARA: Authorities have launched a programme of distributing de-worming tablets among children at government schools of the Khyber tribal district.

In this connection, a ceremony was arranged under the supervision of the health department in collaboration with education department at Government Higher Secondary School, Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi in Jamrud tehsil where Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir was the chief guest.

District Education Officer Jadoon Khan, District Health Officer Dr Shafeeq Afridi, School Principal Shahjehan, teachers and parents were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that many school-going children had been facing various kinds of diseases in the areas.

“The young generation and school children are our assets. We should come forward to provide health facilities to them,” he said.

The official said the tribal districts’ schoolchildren had already been deprived of health and education facilities during militancy.

District Education Officer (DEO) Jadoon Khan Wazir said that the Education Department would work along with the Health Department in Khyber district on health-related issues. Agency Surgeon Dr Shafeeq Afridi said the Health Department would provide deworming tablets to children aged five to 15 years in all Khyber district schools.