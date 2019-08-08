close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Vegetable sellers observe strike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: Vegetable sellers Thursday observed a complete strike against alleged high handedness of district administration at city Nankana. The shopkeepers closed their shops and told reporters that price control magistrates imposed undue fine on them. They said their strike would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

FIVE GANGSTERS HELD: Mandi Faizabad police Thursday claimed to have arrested five members of a dacoit gang. On a tip-off, the police arrested Awais, Imran, Nasir and their two accomplices with illegal weapons. DPO Nankana Faisal Shahzad announced cash prizes and certificates for the cops.

