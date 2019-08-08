close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

‘Jaranwala issues to be solved’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

JARANWALA: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Daraz Gondal Thursday said problems of the city would be resolved on priority. Talking to reporters after assuming the charge of his office, the AC said issues of cleanliness encroachment, potable water, drainage of dirty water of the city and green belts would be managed with the best planning. He said he would serve the people without any discrimination.

