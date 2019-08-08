‘Jaranwala issues to be solved’

JARANWALA: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Daraz Gondal Thursday said problems of the city would be resolved on priority. Talking to reporters after assuming the charge of his office, the AC said issues of cleanliness encroachment, potable water, drainage of dirty water of the city and green belts would be managed with the best planning. He said he would serve the people without any discrimination.