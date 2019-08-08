Ex-MC mayor among 110 booked by ACE

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) booked 110 people, including a former mayor of municipal corporation on charges of making allotment of commercial shops against rules. Regional ACE Director Zohaib Mushtaq told reporters that former MC mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram, municipal officer Sarfraz Khan, land manager Shehzad Khokhar during their tenure had allotted 107 commercial shops of the MC on low rent causing a huge loss to government exchequer. The ACE booked the former mayor, municipal corporation officers and all the beneficiaries and started investigations. On the other hand, Sheikh Sarwat termed the ACE action as politically motivated.

ex-cop arrested for blackmailing woman: The FIA cyber crime wing Thursday arrested a former police official on charges of blackmailing a woman by uploading her pictures on social media. Accused Muhammad Ayub, a former official of Sindh police, had established illicit relations with a woman of Kamoke and captured some objectionable pictures of her. Later, he started blackmailing her by uploading the pictures on social media.