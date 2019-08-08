close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 9, 2019

Addict kills daughter

National

A
APP
August 9, 2019

SARGODHA: A drug addict killed his daughter in Kot Momin police limits. Dilawar Sher, a resident of Bhabhra, used to quarrel with his wife for money. On the day of the incident, the accused had altercation over the matter and in a fit of rage, he allegedly killed his only daughter Ume Habiba with the blows of a rod. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan