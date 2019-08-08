Addict kills daughter

SARGODHA: A drug addict killed his daughter in Kot Momin police limits. Dilawar Sher, a resident of Bhabhra, used to quarrel with his wife for money. On the day of the incident, the accused had altercation over the matter and in a fit of rage, he allegedly killed his only daughter Ume Habiba with the blows of a rod. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.