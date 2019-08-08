9 dead in collision between bus, motorcycle-rickshaw

JHANG: Nine people, including four women, were killed in a collision between a bus and a motorcycle-rickshaw near Adda Khanowana on Chiniot Road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a bus was going to Chiniot when it collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw while trying to save a motorcyclist. As a result, nine passengers of motorcycle-rickshaw were killed on the spot.

On information, DPO Attaur Rehman along with traffic police rushed the spot and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital. He also sought an urgent report from the DSP Traffic about the accident.

DPO supervises deaf girl gang-rape case: District Police Officer (DPO) Attaur Rehman Thursday started personal supervision of the investigation of a deaf girl’s gang-rape case.

Mazhar Iqbal of Mohallah Jalalabad, told police that a shopkeeper and his accomplices had gang-raped his deaf daughter (K), 13. He alleged the city police were supporting the accused and forcing him to withdraw the case. The Punjab Chief Minister sought a detailed report on case from Jhang DPO within 48 hours. According to a handout, the CM promised justice to the victim and her family.

Talking to reporters, the DPO said he himself was looking into the case personally and strict action would be taken against any cops involved in supporting the accused.

SACRIFICIAL ANIMALS SALE POINTS: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo Thursday notified eight sacrificial animals sale points in the district.

According to the notification, ADC Revenue Ashraf Gujjar was nominated as a focal person for the sale points where necessary arrangements had been completed for the owners of sacrificial animals by the municipality and Livestock department officials.

Talking to reporters, the DC urged citizens to buy sacrificial animals only from the sale points. He said in this way traffic flow would not be affected. The DC said Assistant Commissioners (ACS) of tehsils Shorkort, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari had also been directed to visit animals sale points daily.

Meanwhile, Municipality Chief Officer Zafar Abbas assigned shift wise duties to sanitation staff at the animal sale points.