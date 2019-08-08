close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Agencies
August 9, 2019

AJK Assembly expresses solidarity with IHK people

Top Story

MUZAFFARABAD: The AJK Legislative Assembly Thursday warned India that it could neither crush the popular freedom struggle nor raise any “constitutional” setup in Held Kashmir on the surmise of “military might” and advised New Delhi to find a peacefully negotiated settlement of the lingering dispute as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions. The assembly also assured the besieged leadership and people of IHK that AJK stood by them, said a unanimously approved resolution, tabled by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reportedly in consultation with members from both sides of the divide. The AJK legislature observed India revoked Articles 370 and 35-A to reduce the majority of Muslims there, due to which India had always been reluctant to hold a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

