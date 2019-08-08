Gourcuff to coach Nantes

RENNES, France: French Ligue 1 club Nantes said Thursday they had appointed Christian Gourcuff as coach in place of Vahid Halilhodzic, who quit last week.

“He is the coach I have been after for a long time,” Nantes owner Waldemar Kita said, describing 64-year-old Gourcuff as “one of the best coaches in the French game.”

Gourcuff’s previous experience in Ligue 1 includes two stints with Rennes and Lorient. The former midfielder, whose playing career included spells at both clubs, also coached abroad, including a spell in charge of Algeria between 2014 and 2016.

Halilhodzic, 67, quit last week after just one season in charge marked by differences over strategy with Kita and the club’s directors.