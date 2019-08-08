CA unveils guidelines for transgender players

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia unveiled new guideline Thursday to ensure transgender players can take part in the game at the highest levels.

“It doesn’t make any sense that today, people are discriminated against, harassed or excluded, because of who they are,” Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said in a statement. They must also be able to demonstrate their elected gender is consistent with how they are living their lives on a daily basis. The move more closely aligns Australia to the International Cricket Council’s gender diversity guidelines.

Cricket Australia’s policy also provides guidance to community clubs, supporting grassroots cricketers to compete as the gender with which they identify. The guidelines cover everything from victimisation to privacy and providing suitable facilities, as well as the collection of personal information.