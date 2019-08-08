Hathurusingha, Hesson shortlisted for BD coach

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cranked up its search for the senior team coach, with the side’s next assignment - a one-off Test against Afghanistan - less than a month away.

The board’s shortlist included Mike Hesson, Grant Flower, Paul Farbrace, Russell Domingo and Chandika Hathurusingha, after Andy Flower declined the board’s offer a second time.

The BCB may be in a race with other subcontinent boards, with India, Pakistan and Afghanistan also looking for a head coach, and ongoing issues between Hathurusingha and Sri Lanka Cricket.