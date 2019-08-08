Fehmida for backing women sports

ISLAMABAD: Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC/President, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) calls for encouraging women sports and also backed promoting the women support staff for each recognized game.

The Minister met Women Wing of National Sports Federations officials Thursday.

During meeting with Minister, majority of the participants were of the view that women coaches, referees and umpires must be trained for women competitions. Minister categorically stated that she will explore possibilities to organize the coaching clinics in Pakistan Sports Complex to minimize the deficiency of women coaches, umpires and referees.