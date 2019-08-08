Sarfraz should not be axed as captain: Aamir

LAHORE: Former skipper Aamir Sohail believes Pakistan must deter from dumping Sarfraz Ahmed as captain without a genuine replacement ready to take over.

Sarfraz has refused to step down and will await a decision from the PCB over his future as skipper across all three formats. But Sohail, who won the World Cup with Pakistan in 1992 and led the side six times in Tests and in 22 one-day internationals, feels the lack of possible candidates to take over makes the prospect of getting rid of Sarfraz a major risk. “There is a lot of debate and discussion about the suitability of Sarfraz Ahmed as captain in some or all three formats of the game,” he said in an interview.

“To me this is just a sad case of a knee-jerk reaction to recent disappointing performances by the Pakistan side.