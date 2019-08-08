Babar hits 3rd fifty for Somerset

LAHORE: With thanks Babar Azam Somerset grew their hopes of making the knockout stages of this season’s Vitality Blast a real shot in the arm.

Babar Azam’s third 50 in the competition helped his side crush Essex by 114 runs at Chelmsford.

This was the Pakistan star’s first half-century away from Taunton, and with Tom Banton, Tom Abell and Eddie Byrom also scoring well, Somerset posted 225-6 - their joint sixth highest T20 total. Babar continued his efficient work, however, making 56 and sharing a stand of 79 runs with captain Abell (45), until Bopara (3-18) dismissed the opener.