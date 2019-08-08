Amla retires from int’l cricket

CAPE TOWN: South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has retired from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect, bring down the curtains on a stellar 15-year career that he termed an “incredible ride”.

“Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said in a statement. “I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called Protea Fire.”

In a career spanning 15 years and 349 international games, the 36-year-old Amla has scored over 18,000 runs including 55 centuries.

“I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Proteas sun” he said.

“Also, my family, friends and agent, my team mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you. The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!