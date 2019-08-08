close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
AFP
August 9, 2019

Arsenal seal deal for Tierney

Sports

AFP
August 9, 2019

LONDON: Arsenal significantly bolstered their defence in the final hour of the Premier League transfer window by completing the signing of left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic with Chelsea’s David Luiz also expected to complete a move to the Emirates on Thursday.

Scotland international Tierney had been a target all summer for the Gunners and agreement of the payment structure of his Â£25 million ($30 million) move from Celtic was eventually agreed on Wednesday night. “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve,” said Arsenal boss Unai Emery. “He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Brazilian centre-back Luiz’s Â£8 million move across London is expected to fill the void left by former captain Laurent Koscielny’s acrimonious departure to Bordeaux earlier this week

