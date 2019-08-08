SL security team assesses arrangements in City

LAHORE: The visiting Sri Lankan security team spent busy day here in the provincial metropolis assessing the arrangements the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the city district government intends to put into place during the former champions planned tour to play two-Test matches in Lahore and Karachi.

The four-member delegation, led by Mohan de Silva, SLC’s honorary secretary, had reached Lahore from Karachi on Thursday. PCB officials led by Zakir Khan, director international cricket, briefed the delegation about the arrangement and showed then various sections of the Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB had earlier invited the Sri Lankan cricket team to come to Pakistan this October and play two Test matches; if all goes well, it would be the first full Test series in the country since 2009.

The team also met with top security officials in Lahore and also went through the route from the hotel to the stadium. Similar visit they took at Karachi and also visited National Stadium. Lahore and Karachi are the proposed venues for the two test matches the teams will play.

The Sri Lankan delegation was assured during the briefing that foolproof security would be provided to the team during their visit. It included the SLC’s chief security advisor, Air Chief Marshall Roshan Goonetileke, head of international cricket, Chandima Mapatuna, and the assistant manager anti-corruption and security, Mudiyanselage Palitha Seneviratne.

Zakir Khan was accompanied by head of security, Colonel Asif Mehmood, who briefed the Sri Lankans about arrangements being made at the stadiums for the series. SLC Secretary de Silva later told media during his visit to the stadium that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a strong and cordial relationship. “I thank the PCB for having invited us here to carry out a security assessment. “We had a very fruitful discussion and briefing about the arrangements being made for the test match here. They made some comprehensive presentation and we are very happy to have gone through that,” de Silva said. The SLC security team head added that they were going through the briefings at the moment. “We need to carry out thorough assessment of security arrangements here also based on intelligence report and we will, thereafter, let the PCB know on how we take this forward,” he added.

Moreover the Sri Lankan delegation received detailed security briefing from the DIG Operations Ishfaq Ahmad Khan. During the briefing surveillance footage of the security arrangement made for the PSL matches held in Lahore was also shown to the delegation.

The Sri Lankan delegation praised and appreciated the efforts and arrangements made by PSCA. The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir to the delegation from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.