Fri Aug 09, 2019
AFP
August 9, 2019

Lebanon newspaper goes black to raise alarm over political crisis

World

BEIRUT: A prominent Lebanese daily Thursday appeared on newsstands with a black front page in the second such protest by a local paper in less than a year over the country´s lingering political crisis.

“Lebanon,” read the cover of The Daily Star, the country´s only English-language newspaper. On 10 blank pages inside, it listed a string of woes including “government deadlock”, “pollution” “unemployment”, “illegal weapons” and “public debt”. “Wake up before it´s too late!” it concluded on its back page, with the issue´s single picture of a cedar, the country´s national emblem. The newspaper´s Lebanon and online editor Joseph Haboush said the move sought to convey alarm to the ruling class. “We wanted to deliver a warning to the politicians and officials that the situation has reached an alarming level,” he said.

