Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Johnson to hold election soon after Brexit if lawmakers sink govt: FT

World

 
August 9, 2019

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an election in the days following Brexit if lawmakers sink his government with a vote of no-confidence, the FT reported on Thursday, citing unidentified senior aides to the prime minister. The FT said his aides expect he will face a confidence vote soon after parliament returns from its summer break. “We can’t stop them forcing an election but we control the timetable so we will force the date after October 31,” the FT quoted a senior 10 Downing Street official as saying. “If there must be a general election, then it will be days after October 31.” Another close aide to Johnson did not deny that any election would be held in the first few days of November, the FT said.

