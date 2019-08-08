Top opponent suspends campaign to unseat Afghan president

KABUL: An Afghan politician once seen as a top contender to stop President Ashraf Ghani winning a second term suspended his campaign on Thursday amid worsening violence and problems on his team. Hanif Atmar, the former national security advisor to Ghani, had hoped to beat his former boss in elections set for September 28. Official campaign season started July 28 but was immediately beset by deadly violence, when Ghani´s running mate Amrullah Saleh was targeted in an attack in Kabul that killed at least 20 people.

Atmar highlighted the violence in his decision to suspend his campaign, and also attacked Ghani for using his presidential bully pulpit to an unfair and “illegal” advantage. “Threats against the election process have increased with each passing day,” Atmar said. “This is not only threatening the election teams and their campaigns, but also endangers the lives of millions of Afghans who participle in the election.” Atmar´s campaign was also beset by rumours of an internal rift with one of his running mates.

With Atmar´s at least temporary departure, only Afghanistan´s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah remains as a serious opponent. The election race is off to a lacklustre start and many observers think the poll will be postponed again — it has already been pushed back twice this year — to create space for a peace deal to be finalised between the US and the Taliban. Of the 18 candidates running, many have not bothered launching their campaigns and at least one has already abandoned the race completely. Atmar cited the need to focus on peace as another reason he paused his campaign.