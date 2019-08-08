Fresh fighting in Syria’s Idlib triggers ‘total panic’

GENEVA: Renewed fighting in northwest Syria after a brief ceasefire has triggered “total panic”, a top UN official said Thursday, warning that a possible government offensive in the area was “like playing with fire”. The jihadist-run bastion of Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria, is currently home to about three million people.

The United Nations has raised specific alarm about the risks of a massive government offensive in the area because Idlib has for several years served as a reception zone for those escaping government advances elsewhere in the country. “These people don´t know where to go,” the UN´s humanitarian chief for Syria, Panos Moumtzis said, stressing that there is no other opposition stronghold where people can flee if Idlib confronts a full assault by President Bashar al-Assad´s forces.

“A total panic has resumed again,” added Moumtzis. He spoke after a meeting in Geneva that including envoys from Syrian ally Russia, which has reportedly hit southern Idlib with airstrikes this week.

“It is like playing with fire at the moment and we worry about it coming out of control,” Moumtzis said. The UN has said that an estimated 400,000 people have been displaced within Idlib over the last 100 days. Contingencies are in place for up to 900,000 displacements but there were no plans for managing an offensive that affected Idlib´s entire population, Moumtzis said. “What is the... plan for the three million people there?” he said.

“That is a question we haven´t got an answer for”. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist group led by Syria´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, has controlled most of Idlib province since January. A truce that started last Friday was supposed to protect civilians in the region, halting three months of deadly regime and Russian bombardment.

Damascus rejects Turkey-US buffer zone plan: Damascus said Thursday it rejects a US-Turkish plan to establish a buffer zone in northern Syria, blaming Syria´s Kurds for the proposal, state media said. “Syria categorically and blatantly rejects the agreement between the American and Turkish occupiers on the establishment of a so-called safe zone” in northern Syria, a foreign ministry source told state news agency SANA. “Syria´s Kurds who have accepted to become a tool in this aggressive US-Turkish project bear a historical responsibility” the source added, urging Kurdish groups to return to the fold. Turkish and US officials agreed on Wednesday to establish a joint operations centre to oversee the creation of a safe zone to manage tensions between Ankara and US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.