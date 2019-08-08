US upgrades HK travel warning as airport protest planned

HONG KONG: Washington on Thursday warned US citizens to “exercise increased caution” when travelling to Hong Kong, as protesters announced three days of new demonstrations at the city´s airport.

The financial hub has been rocked by two months of unrest, initially triggered by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The demonstrations have evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform that has seriously disrupted the city with sometimes violent protests.