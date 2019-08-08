Manhunt after Israeli off-duty soldier killed in West Bank

MIGDAL OZ, Palestinian Territories: An off-duty Israeli soldier was found dead with stab wounds near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “terrorist” attack, sparking a manhunt.

Details were still emerging of the killing, but it risked raising Israeli-Palestinian tensions weeks ahead of September 17 Israeli polls.

It occurred between Bethlehem and the flashpoint city of Hebron in the West Bank.

“Today in the early morning hours, a soldier´s body was found with stabbing marks on it adjacent to a (Jewish) community north of Hebron,” the Israeli army said in a statement. It later described it as a “terror attack” and identified the man killed as Dvir Sorek, 19. An army spokeswoman said he was not in uniform at the time. Israeli media reported that one possibility being investigated was that it was a botched kidnapping attempt. Troops, police and the Shin Bet intelligence agency searched the area, notably the nearby Palestinian town of Beit Fajjar.

The army said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank. Netanyahu called it “a serious stabbing attack.” “Security forces are now in pursuit to capture the lowly terrorist and settle accounts with him,” he said in a statement. In a visit to the Israeli settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the West Bank, Netanyahu again spoke of the attack and pledged more settlement building. He later visited the site where the body was found. The newly drafted soldier was a student at a Jewish seminary in the settlement of Migdal Oz, near where the body was found. He was from the settlement of Ofra. He was in a programme that combined military service with religious study, the seminary head told Israeli public radio.

“The soldier left for Jerusalem during the afternoon to buy a gift for his teachers,” rabbi Shlomo Wilk said.

“He was in contact half an hour before he was murdered. He was on the bus to the yeshiva. “About 100 metres (yards) from the bus stop, before he entered the settlement, he was murdered.”