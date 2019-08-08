Kyrgyzstan forces arrest ex-president in raid

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s former president was detained in a major security operation Thursday, police said, a day after clashes between his supporters and law enforcement left one dead and dozens injured. The Central Asian state, which has seen two revolutions in less than two decades, is on the brink of crisis amid a standoff between ex-leader Almazbek Atambayev and his protege-turned-foe President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Atambayev was detained by security services at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash near the capital Bishkek, after the second raid in two days on the compound. A police statement said Atambayev “will be delivered to the relevant authorities for further investigative measures.” An AFP correspondent at the scene saw security forces drive a military vehicle through the gates of the complex where the former head of state has been holed up for weeks. Officers broke up a crowd of Atambayev supporters using tear gas and smoke grenades, the journalist said.

Police said that no-one had died during the second operation. Atambayev has ignored police summonses for questioning on corruption charges that supporters say are politically motivated.

On Wednesday an already tense political situation escalated when the national security service announced an operation to take Atambayev from the residence outside Bishkek, capital of the Muslim-majority nation of six million people. The operation failed and descended into violence.

The health ministry said a special forces officer had died from a gunshot wound and the head of the Chui province police department was in a critical condition after being concussed during the clashes on Wednesday. The ministry said 52 people were injured, around half of them law enforcement officers. A further five people — one civilian and four servicemen — were taken to hospital after the operation on Thursday.

Early Thursday President Jeenbekov convened a meeting of the state security council and an emergency session of parliament. Jeenbekov said during the security council meeting that Atambayev had “rudely flouted the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic” by resisting detention.

Parliament in June stripped Atambayev of his immunity as a former president and the state prosecutor brought corruption charges against him. The standoff has drawn in Russia — the country´s Soviet-era master and traditional political patron — where hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz work as migrant labourers. Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin met with both Jeenbekov and Atambayev in Moscow in a bid to defuse the confrontation.