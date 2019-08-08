On passing an exam

The result of PMS (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) was declared on July 22. More than 13,000 candidates appeared in the written exam in which only 1,117 students succeeded in passing the written exam. The subjects in which most of the candidates failed were English essay, Precis and Current Affairs.

I was among the candidates and have passed the exam. As per my experience, the 'current affairs' exam was about current issues. Anyone who has been reading newspapers would have passed it. But sadly not all candidates bother to read newspapers and keep themselves updated. As a PMS aspirant, i want to tell all the failed students not to lose courage and work on their weaknesses and shortcomings. And new aspirants must focus on the English language.

Syed Badshah

Buner