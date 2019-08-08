close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 9, 2019

Karachi crime

Newspost

 
August 9, 2019

For the last couple of months Karachi has dreadfully been in the grip of street crimes. The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) issued a latest report which says that over 9,000 in Karachi fell prey to street crimes in just three months. Sixty lives were also lost during these incidents. An approximate, 5,813 motorbikes and 345 cars were seized.

The situation is so dire that people are scared to be on the streets even during the day. It is time the police department and high authorities took the necessary action to curb the menace as soon as possible.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost