What to do next

The world has witnessed what is being described as a brazen step towards establishing yet another Palestine on its map. I strongly condemn India's deplorable move to repeal articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, thereby changing Kashmir's status as an independent state. This has come as no surprise to those who have been closely following the developments taking place in the held territory for past couple of weeks. The deployment of 3,500 troops over the said period smacked of something bad in the offing. Unmistakably, with this move India's true image and malevolent intentions have come in the open. The resolve of The Kashmiris cannot be dented by these cowardly tactics. In fact, it will only add fuel to the fire of their struggle for freedom. So, what does it forecast? Given India's blatant tactics of the past, one might expect a staged-Pulwama-like incident to divert the attention of the world community from its merciless repression of human rights in the Kashmir valley. What should Pakistan do now? In my opinion, it should make a couple of moves without wasting any time. One, it should strengthen its security apparatus along its eastern border, especially along the LoC. Rigorous patrolling and round-the-clock vigilance with the required reinforcements must be ensured. Second, there is a need to bring this longstanding issue in the international limelight. To this effect, we should approach the UNSC, OIC, and other international forums to raise alarms over the festering issue and lay India's true image bare. Moreover, a Foreign-Office delegtion must be engaged with the task of launching shuttle diplomacy. It should go country to country peddling the undisputed idea that Kashmir has had enough. The issue has reached its climax and warrants immediate resolution. Whatever the strategy, we should not lose sight of the fact that India can't be allowed to get away with it.

Zuhaib Ahmed

Khairpur Mirs