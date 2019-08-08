The OIC

The Muslim world has been suffering major catastrophes which have reduced it to almost a non-factor in international politics. There have been many conflicts – such as the Palestine issue, the breakup of Pakistan in 1971, invasion of Lebanon by Israel in 1982, the Iraq-Iran war, invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, occupation of Iraq in 2003, and the recent Kashmir crisis. Unfortunately, the OIC has failed to respond meaningfully to any of these crises. The organization has every time just issued high sounding declarations at the end of each summit. Consequently, the OIC has remained merely a toothless tiger.

Abdul Bari Jagirani

Larkana