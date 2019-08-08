Smooth expressway

According to news reports, the Chief Commissioner Office in Islamabad has collected Rs1.89 billion in tax revenue during the month of July 2019. This amount is almost three times the amount collected in July 2018. Which is good news and means more people are willing to pay their taxes. Out of this amount, Rs283 million was collected from vehicle registration and Rs775 million from Token Tax. May I request the Chief Commissioner Office and the CDA to spend one percent of this amount on fixing the potholes and ruts on the Islamabad Expressway. I am sure the thousands of users of this expressway would be extremely grateful.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad