Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Safe children

Newspost

 
August 9, 2019

This refers to the letter, 'CSA in Sindh' (August 7, 2019) by Riaz Ahmed Soomro. I agree with the points of view of the writer. The children of our country are not safe at anywhere. But, the authorities concerned have failed to tackle this severe issue seriously.

So, we humbly request the government to take solid action regarding the right of our children to live safe and without harm.

Abdul Waheed

Kech

