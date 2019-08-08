Baroness Mobarik takes reins at C’wealth Forum

LONDON: Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, Conservative MEP for Scotland, has become the new chairperson of the Brussels-based Commonwealth Forum.

She has taken over from Emma McClarkin, former Conservative MEP for the East Midlands. The organisation is the main forum for the European Parliament’s relations with the Commonwealth nations.

A branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society, it brings together MEPs from Commonwealth countries, as well as ambassadors, senior officials, representatives of civil society, and other friends of the Commonwealth working in Brussels.

Lady Mobarik, Conservative trade spokesperson in the parliament, said: “The Commonwealth is still misunderstood or overlooked by many in the EU institutions. “People see it as either a competitor or an irrelevance, when it is neither.”

“It represents a third of the world’s population and includes seven of the world’s fastest growing economies. Inside and outside the Commonwealth, inside and outside the EU, people must explore the opportunities this represents.

“The trade agenda is vital in this and we must help bring down barriers to trade wherever we can. From the Commonwealth viewpoint, this means promoting our diverse and rich heritage, our well-established trading and inter-governmental networks and our openness to innovation.

“I am proud to take over from Emma, our founding chairman, and eager to build on her work of helping Brussels to understand the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth to set its stall out in Brussels.”