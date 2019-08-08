Sharp rise in knife possession offences among women, girls

LONDON: Knife possession offences committed by women and girls in England have risen by at least 10 per cent every year since 2014, police figures show. There were 1,509 offences recorded in 2018, data obtained by the BBC through Freedom of Information requests shows.

This represented an increase of 73 per cent over five years. The highest number of possession cases involving women and girls was in London, but some northern England regions have seen such crimes increase at a faster rate. The London Metropolitan Police recorded a 52 per cent increase over five years, with a total of 916 recorded offences from 2014 to 2018. In the same period, Merseyside Police saw a 54 per cent rise, to 499 offences, while offences in Greater Manchester doubled, with 95 recorded last year.