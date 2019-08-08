Kashmir move to prove fatal for India: JKLF-UK

LONDON: Terming the Modi government’s move on Kashmir illegal as well as a monumental folly, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), UK, said on Thursday the abrogation of Article 370 means that Jammu Kashmir’s conditional constitutional relationship with the Indian union was at an end both in terms of India’s domestic and international law, which rendered India’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir as that of an occupying foreign power.

“The absorption of Jammu Kashmir into the Indian union in such an underhand and deceitful manner will not be acceptable and will prove to be fatally detrimental to the Indian union itself, as is being recognised by a very large number of people across all sections of the Indian society,” said a statement issued by Zafar Khan, head of the JKLF’s Diplomatic Bureau.

He strongly condemned the politically motivated incarceration of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik and many other Kashmiri leaders being kept in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

“Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah and many others are patriotic Kashmiris who want a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and supportive of dialogue between India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri leadership,” he said, adding: “Keeping these leaders behind bars and others under house arrest is not only inhuman, vindictive and politically motivated but also colonialistic, and a loss to the achievement of a lasting resolution of the conflict.”

Khan called upon the Modi government to release the Kashmiri leaders as they happen to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.