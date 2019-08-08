India’s Kashmir move can upset S Asia peace, EU told

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday informed High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, that India’s recent move on Jammu and Kashmir could further deteriorate human rights situation in the occupied valley and upset peace in South Asia.

The foreign minister, in a telephonic conversation with Mogherini, who is also Vice President of the European Commission, apprised her of the two letters Pakistan had sent to the UN secretary general highlighting the gravity of the situation. He urged the high representative to appropriately brief the EU member states on the situation. Qureshi expressed apprehension that India could carry out a false flag operation, apportion the blame on Pakistan and embark upon a misadventure into the Pakistani territory. He stressed any escalation on Pakistan’s eastern border could jeopardise the efforts of the international community to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He highlighted that India had deployed 180,000 additional troops, suspended mobile and internet services, and imposed curfew, locking down the entire population of occupied Kashmir. He added that unilateral steps taken by India were against the very essence of various resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi also informed Mogherini about the decisions taken by the joint session of the parliament — including downgrading of diplomatic relations, suspension of bilateral trade, review of bilateral agreements and taking the matter to the UNSC.

Mogherini said the EU was closely following the situation with deep concern and agreed that any escalation in the region could negatively impact the Afghan peace process, and affect the regional security and stability.

The EU high representative underscored that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

They also expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relations, especially signing of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) in June this year and agreed that the interaction was in the spirit of close partnership between Pakistan and the EU.