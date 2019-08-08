close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Miftah Ismail remanded in NAB custody till 19th

August 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an 11-day physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq in LNG import agreement investigation.

The NAB produced the two before duty judge Tahir Mehmood a day after their arrest from court premises upon rejection of their interim bail petitions by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As the hearing began, the NAB investigation officer presented a copy of arrest warrants against former finance minister and ex-managing director PSO as well as their medical reports. The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant 15 days physical remand of Ismail and Haq for investigating them about the scam.

Miftah’s lawyer opposed the NAB request, saying the bureau had informed the IHC the other day that the investigation into the matter had been concluded. After hearing both the sides, the court granted physical remand of Ismail and Haq till August 19.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also been arrested in the same case.

