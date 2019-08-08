Over 500 detained as IHK seethes under lockdown

NEW DELHI: More than 500 people have been rounded up in the latest crackdown in Indian-held Kashmir which has been on the edge since the right-wing government revoked its autonomy, reports said on Thursday.

University professors, business leaders and activists were among the 560 people taken to makeshift detention centres—some during midnight raids—in the cities of Srinagar, Baramulla and Gurez, the Press Trust of India and the Indian Express reported.

Tens of thousands of Indian troops have enforced a strict curfew, which includes no internet or phone services, and are allowing only limited movement on streets.

Experts warn that the disputed valley is likely to erupt in anger at the Indian government’s shock unilateral move once the restrictions are lifted, which could come as soon as the Muslim festival of Eid on Monday. Late Wednesday India’s aviation security agency advised airports across the country to step up security as “civil security has emerged as a soft target for terrorist attacks” on the back of the Kashmir move.