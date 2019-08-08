Luton community to express solidarity with Kashmiris today

LUTON: A demonstration would be staged in Luton after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian-held Kashmir where special prayers would be held for the freedom of Kashmir.

While talking to The News, Imam of Luton Central Mosque Maulana Hafiz Ejaz Ahmed, a senior leader of Luton Islamic Cultural Society Haji Ch Mohammad Qurban and an activist from Luton Council of Mosques Raja Faisal Kiani condemned the India’s illegal moves in occupied Kashmir.

A prominent community activist and Chairperson Building Bridges Luton Raja Akbar Dad Khan also condemned Indian actions and requested all members of Luton communities to be part of the demonstration. He welcomed Pakistan government’s decision to approach the UN Security Council over the revocation of Kashmir’s special autonomy by India. Earlier on Wednesday, a special meeting of the representatives of Luton Council of Mosques and Luton Sunni Council was held at Luton Central Mosque. It was agreed to launch Luton Kashmir Solidarity Campaign.

On the occasion, a Luton Interfaith Leader Rehana Faisal Kiani, President Luton Council of Mosques Sojel Mish, General Secretary Qazi Ishaq, UK Islamic mission activists Allama Mohammad Iqbal Awan, Nadeem Tabbani and Maqsood Anwar, Al Hira Cultural and Educational Mosque Director Professor Masaud Akhtar Azarvi, Luton Central Mosque Management Committee President Ch Shafiat, VP Malik Pino, Secretary Tanveer Maneer, Vice Imam Hafiz Akhtar Ali and others stressed the community to get together on Friday (today) and to protest against the illegal military occupation of Kashmir by India. They highlighted there was a curfew in Indian-held Kashmir; there was no internet service; no mobile connection; and thousands more Indian troops had been sent into the most militarised region in the world.

Rehana Faisal Kiani said there was a growing fear of imminent genocide in Indian-held Kashmir. “Therefore, people of Luton cannot remain silent.”

It was decided that after Friday prayers a large gathering would be held at 15:30pm outside Luton Central Mosque which would walk to Luton town hall. The Luton Mosques leaders further said they would encourage all men, women and children of all faiths and cultures to join them in solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination. The meeting was also attended by a group of women activists who said Luton women would be part and parcel of the Kashmir Solidarity campaign.