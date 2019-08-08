Pakistan HC to remain closed from Aug 12 to 14

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed from 12th to 14th August on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

General visa and other consular services will not be available on these days. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.