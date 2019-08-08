Pakistan HC to remain closed from Aug 12 to 14

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed from 12th to 14th August on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.
General visa and other consular services will not be available on these days. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.
