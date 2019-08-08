Pakistan rules out military option in Kashmir row

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not resort to military action in a row with India over Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday, as tensions soared over New Delhi’s decision to tighten its grip on the disputed region.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said: “Pakistan is not looking at the military option. We are rather looking at political, diplomatic, and legal options to deal with the prevailing situation.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi further said any review of the decision of downgrading trade with India was linked with a similar rethinking by the neighbouring country on its unilateral decisions on Kashmir.

“They are asking us for review. Are they ready to review their steps (on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir)? If a review is to be made, then why it should be unilateral? This should also be the bilateral in spirit of the Simla Agreement,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said: “If we have to move to UNSC, the most important consultation would be required with China.” He added he was already in constant contact with Chinese ambassador on the matter.

He said Pakistan had decided to suspend Samjhauta Express in reaction to Indian decisions on Kashmir in violation of the international laws as well as the Simla Agreement.

However, he clarified Pakistan’s decision of downgrading ties with India would have no impact on Afghan trade that would continue because the country wanted cordial ties with Afghanistan.

He further said following the spirit behind Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan was ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims from India as the move was not part of any design. However, he questioned the Indian government whether they had joined the initiative under any pressure from Sikh community and if they wanted to carry it forward or give up. On Monday, Delhi stripped the Indian-held portion of Kashmir of its special autonomy, bringing it under its direct rule and deepening animosity with Pakistan, igniting days of debate over how the country should respond. Tensions remained high, however, with Qureshi’s comments coming on the heels of a decision by Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic ties with India, suspend bilateral trade, and expel the country’s envoy. Pakistan has also promised to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council, while the country’s military says it “firmly stands” with Kashmiris.

Delhi has dismissed Pakistan’s what it called “alarmist” reaction and insisted it was “entirely the internal affair of India”. “The government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan... and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved,” the statement added.

The diplomatic clash came as a petition was filed with the Indian Supreme Court by an activist challenging the curfew in held Kashmir, which was imposed to suppress any unrest in response to the loss of autonomy. Activist Tahseen Poonawala and lawyer ML Sharma asked the Supreme Court to lift the lockdown and release people who have been detained as part of the crackdown.

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday tweeted that she was “worried about the safety of the Kashmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict”. “I believe we all can live in peace,” she added.