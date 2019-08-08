close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Man shot dead in Timergara

Peshawar

TIMERGARA: A man was shot dead allegedly by his rival on the premises of the court in Samarbagh in Lower Dir here on Thursday. Speaking at a news conference at his office after the incident, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Samarbagh, Salahuddin, said he heard gunshots while offering Zuhr prayers at a mosque near the court. “I rushed to the spot where one Israr had allegedly shot and injured his rival Kamal who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timergara,” he said. The official said the staff of his office arrested the accused and locked him up at a room in the office who was later handed over to the police.

