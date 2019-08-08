Rs34.52b LDA budget approved

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body approved annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies, Wasa and TEPA, for the fiscal year 2019-20 here on Thursday.

Total resources of LDA (UD Wing) during the fiscal year 2019-20 have been estimated at Rs34.52 billion while development expenditure during this period will be Rs18.82 billion. This development expenditure includes Rs7.72 billion through LDA’s own sources and Rs11.09 billion to be provided by the Punjab government for executing various development projects under Annual Development Programme and deposit works.

An amount of Rs3.68 billion has been allocated through LDA’s own sources for carrying out development works in LDA housing schemes. This includes Rs350 million for LDA Avenue-I, Rs230 million for construction of road network, water supply and sewerage in Finance & Trade Centre, Johar Town, Rs3 billion for LDA City, and Rs110 million for different development projects in various LDA housing schemes.

A sum of Rs546.8 million have been allocated for construction of different buildings, including Rs20 million for extension of LDA office building at Johar Town, Rs50 million for construction of office building at LDA Avenue-I, Rs50 million for additional construction work at Park & Shop Plaza, Moon Market, Allama Iqbal Town, Rs70 million for construction of community centre Garden Town, Rs100 million for construction of apartments in Finance and Trade Centre and Rs100 million for construction of an official residences for LDA employees.

A sum of Rs955 million has been allocated for other development schemes including Rs210 million for Development and Implementation of Integrated Computerised Systems for LDA. Construction of pedestrian bridges at different locations in the city will cost Rs200 million and for the very first time, Rs50 million have been allocated in this budget for green cover in Lahore City.

A sum of Rs960.28 million has been allocated for new schemes including Rs100 million for construction of LDA Tower Complex, Ferozpur Road, Rs100 million for rehabilitation of Main Boulevard Samanabad, Rs100 million for rehabilitation of dual carriageway Liaqat chowk to Multan Road, Sabzazar Scheme, Rs100 million for rehabilitation of main boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and Gulshan-Ravi, Rs5 million for Improvement of main road G-Block Gulshan-i-Ravi, Rs3 million for improvement and rehabilitation of Roads in Allama Iqbal Town, Rs40.7m for widening and improvement of Jorre Pul Intersection Allama Iqbal Town, Rs25 million for improvement of roads in Faisal Town, Rs30.19 million for rehabilitation of road on both sides of Drain, Model Town Ext, Rs70 million for rehabilitation of Roads in G/III block of MA Johar Town and Rs50 million for improvement of main boulevard and adjoining links in different blocks of Tajpura Scheme.