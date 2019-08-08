close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Funds okayed for solar system at mosques, BHUs

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rs490 million for two new schemes of installation of the solar system in the selected Jamia mosques of the Haripur district and provision of the missing facilities at the Basic Health Units (BHUs).

This was disclosed by District Nazim Akhtar Nawaz Khan Jadoon while talking to newsmen here on Thursday.

The nazim said the district council had on July 22, passed an outlay of Rs7.135 billion for the fiscal year 2019/20 out of which Rs448 million was allocated for the Annual Development Programme and Rs165 million for ongoing developmental schemes. The new schemes included Rs23 million project of installation of solar panels in all the major Jamia mosques of the district, DPO, DC and District Bar Association offices; Rs26.4 million was allocated for providing missing facilities of medicines, rooms, repair and maintenance of the BHUs.

However, he said, the provincial Finance Department had through a letter issued to all the district finance heads, barred the district councils from approving and utilising funds for new developmental schemes as the current LG system was about to complete its four years term on August 28 and the district councils would have no role in the new LG system.

