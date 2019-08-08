Teachers protest plan to hand over schools to LGs

LAHORE: Teachers Action Committee Punjab organised a demonstration to protest over what it termed handing over of public schools to the local governments under New Local Government Ordinance 2019. The demonstration was held outside the Lahore Press Club in which a large number of schoolteachers participated and strongly condemned the move. Carrying banners and placards they chanted slogans against the government saying the handing over of schools to the local government would not be acceptable at any cost.