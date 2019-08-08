close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Road blocked in Mohmand to highlight demands

Peshawar

GHALLANAI: The residents of Uthmandkhel and Mulaguri blocked the road leading to Mohmand Dam to press the government for the acceptance of their demands on Thursday. The protesters led by Malik Sherzada, Malik Imtiaz, Qari Muhammad Iqbal, Haji Rahim and others blocked the main road to Mohmand Dam. They chanted slogans against the government for its failure to accept their demands. The speakers said that they had donated 800 acres of land for the construction of the Mohmand Dam, adding that the government had promised to provide them jobs and pay dues. They lamented that the power supply line to their villages had been changed and the load-shedding duration had been enhanced.

