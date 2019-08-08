Man dies, 13 injured on road

CHITRAL: One person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a passenger van overturned near the Reshun village on Thursday, sources said. The sources said that a passenger van was heading to Morkhow from Peshawar when the driver, Saifur Rehman, lost control over the vehicle near Reshun village and it overturned. One person identified as Noor Hussain was killed on the spot while Asmatullah, Mir Azam Shah, Nimaz Eid Khan, M Atif, M Shafi, Usman Ali, Halima Bibi, Abdul Basit, Tanveer and Taimur Ali were wounded.