close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Man dies, 13 injured on road

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

CHITRAL: One person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a passenger van overturned near the Reshun village on Thursday, sources said. The sources said that a passenger van was heading to Morkhow from Peshawar when the driver, Saifur Rehman, lost control over the vehicle near Reshun village and it overturned. One person identified as Noor Hussain was killed on the spot while Asmatullah, Mir Azam Shah, Nimaz Eid Khan, M Atif, M Shafi, Usman Ali, Halima Bibi, Abdul Basit, Tanveer and Taimur Ali were wounded.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar