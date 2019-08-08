Workshop stresses road safety measures

LAHORE : A workshop on road safety was held at Governor House to evolve a strategy to reduce increasing number of road crashes in Punjab here on Thursday.

The workshop was organised with joint collaboration of World Health Organisation, Punjab Emergency Service, Transport Department and Ministry of Communication Government of Pakistan to develop Punjab Road Safety Strategy in line with the national Road Traffic Strategy Who Strategic Pillars of Road Safety to meet the UN Global Road Safety Targets 2030.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest of the event whereas MPA Uzma Kardar, Syed Asad Gillani, Secretary Transport, DG, Rescue Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer, Dr Maryam, Technical Adviser, Road Safety and Rehabilitation, World Health Organization Dr Maryam Mallick, DIG Traffic Police, Punjab, Dr Akhtar Abbas, DIG National Highway and Motorways Police, Arsalan Malik, Dr Shahzad Malik, Punjab Safe City Authority, representatives from ministry of communication, CDMF, judiciary and senior rescue officers participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the efforts of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Punjab Emergency Service, Transport, Traffic and Communication department to raise such an important issue which needs to be addressed on priority as a lot of deaths and injuries are linked with road crashes. He also endorsed the evidence-based recommendations highlighted by DG Rescue Punjab to be implemented to ensure road safety. He said: “Implementation of action plans/strategic directions of this workshop for reducing maximum speed limit of motorcycle to 50 km/hr, dedicated motorcycle lane, standardised user friendly helmet & ensure enforcement, provision of safe, economical, dignified light public transport and implementation of standardised driving licensing programme would definitely enable us to achieve milestone of reducing the number of road accidents.”

The governor emphasised: “If we do not provide training to people and enhance capacity building of the staff, the organisations like Rescue 1122 would not be successful. I am proud of Rescue 1122. The staff of Rescue 1122 put their lives on risk to save precious lives and property of others.”

He hoped all departments concerned will take the seminar’s recommendations as a mission to achieve road safety in Punjab. Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer, Director General Emergency Services Punjab, briefed about the burden of disease due to road crashes in Punjab. He said there has been an alarming increase in number of road traffic accident in Punjab showing 25pc increase in accidents in 2018 compared to year 2017. He said only Rescue 1122 is managing around 900 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab, which means an accident takes place in every 1.6 minutes. Around 82pc of these road traffic crashes involves motorcycles, resulting a huge socio-economic impact on society, he said, emphasising that this alarming increase stresses to know the contributing factors of road traffic crashes and identify gaps in implementation of road safety laws. He presented evidence-based recommendations and highlighted the importance of preparation/ implementation of action plans with collective approach to reduce increasing number of road crashes and save precious human lives.

On the occasion, Dr Maryam Mallick briefed the participants about Road Safety Global perspective, WHO five strategic pillars and UN Road Safety Performance Targets 2030.

She said road traffic injuries have become a leading cause of mortality over the last fifteen years, adding road safety has emerged as a significant global public policy issue. “Constitute a major public health and development crisis. Despite this massive and largely preventable human and economic toll, action to combat this global challenge has been insufficient, Dr Mallick said.