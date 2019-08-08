Cultural show for provincial harmony

LAHORE : A cultural show Hum Aik Hain was held at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

The show featured singers, dancers, other performers, literary personalities and intellectuals from all parts of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The show was organised by Punjab Information and Cultural Department on the directive of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council held the event at Alhamra Hall-I on The Mall.

All performances, including, Dhol performance, Balochi dance, performances by Sindhi, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochi singers, Sindhi dance, Kathak dance, Kelash dance, Gilgit-Baltistan dance, singing and dancing performances by Kashmiri artistes, performance by Shahid Lohar, performance by Fazal Jatt and Punjabi Bhangra mesmerised the audience.

Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the show proved to be a great success and more programmes would be held to enhance the beauty of other areas.

“Our beautiful areas and culture belong to distinctive historical traditions and got distinction in the contemporary world. It is the need for the hour to promote it,” he said. Hum Aik Hain has promoted the feelings of unity, harmony and corporation, he said.

He praised the Punjab Information and Culture Department and said local artistes should be encouraged through such activities. The Punjab government will arrange more such shows to encourage local artists.

Punjab Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said, “Development and promotion of our rich culture is the top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.”

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the cultural show Hum Aik Hain was the beautiful addition to the Lahore literary and cultural atmosphere.

“We need to acknowledge each other’s culture while the main aim of the programme is to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to be with them during their difficult time,” he said.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including the students from different colleges and universities, participated in the event and made it memorable.

The cultural show Hum Aik Hain was a huge success, said the audience. The show was organised in connection with the 72nd Independence Day celebrations.