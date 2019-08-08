Police, ANF to start joint operations against drugs

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said Punjab Police will commence joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Force to purge society of drugs.

The IG directed police to ensure strict surveillance in surroundings of educational institutes and hostels.

He said special training sessions with the help of Anti-Narcotics Force for drug identification would be organised for the officials of Punjab Police.

He said this during a meeting with a two-member delegation of Anti-Narcotics Force, Regional Director Brigadier Khalid and Colonel Shafiq. During the meeting, operation against drug sellers in the province and other matters were discussed.

ANF Regional Director Brigadier Khalid said the ANF experts would train police officials to control synthetic drugs and drug identification to control the supply of drugs to the youths.

The additional IG Operations briefed the meeting that during the current year so far nearly 26000 cases had been registered against drug sellers, among these 456 cases were against the gangs and individuals who were involved in drug selling near educational institutes and hostels.

The Inspector General directed the additional IG Operations to ensure smooth coordination between both forces and also to prepare a summary to establish drug control units across all districts.