LCWU tree planting

LAHORE : Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Thursday organised an awareness walk in connection with Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Head of Botany Department Dr Farah Khan, faculty members and students participated in the walk. The VC along with deans and heads of departments also planted tree in VC Office lawn. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bushra Mirza said forestry and wildlife were two important resources for well-being and development of society. She directed the Botany Department to step forward to make LCWU a green campus.