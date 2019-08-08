World urged to take notice of HR violations in Kashmir

LAHORE : RAwadari Tehreek Pakistan and Implementation Minority Rights Forum on Thursday drew attention of the international community towards attacks on Kashmir, gross human rights violation and humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

People belonging to different faith gathered before the Punjab Assembly with placards in their hands and chanted slogans condemning the attack on Kashmir.

The placards read: ‘Cruelty in Kashmir and violation of human rights unacceptable’, ‘Stop violence. Let the people of Kashmir decide for themselves', 'Extremism needs to end for a peaceful South Asia', 'Stop human rights violation in Kashmir', 'Minorities unsafe in South Asia', 'War is never a solution', 'No to war. War brings death. Live in peace'.

Chairman Rawadari Tehreek Samson Salamat in a speech on the occasion said, "Indian government's announcement to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution is a serious violation of human rights as it granted a level of autonomy to the region, giving the right to form its own laws and also prevented outsiders from buying property in Kashmir.

We appeal to the Indian government to reconsider its decision and restore Article 370, immediately end curfew and restore all means of communication."

Meanwhile, Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) has condemned Indian troops and police for their barbaric terrorist activities in Indian-Held Kashmir.

A meeting was held in the committee room of the registrar’s office here on Thursday. PUOWA President Jalil Tariq, Vice-President Dr Tauqeer Ali, General Secretary Ranaz Muzaffar Ali, Joint Secretary Kashif Nazir Hanjra, Publications Secretary Malik Muhammad Waris, Treasurer Muhammad Boota, executive members, including Rana Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Abubakar Darkhshan, Rana Intikhab Alam and Ziaullah Chaudhry participated in the meeting. The participants condemned the violation of human rights by India in Occupied Kashmir. They said India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris who were fighting for freedom.

Rana Muhammad Aslam presented a resolution, condemning Indian violence and terrorism in the occupied areas which was unanimously approved.