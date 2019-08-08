close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Teachers’ removal order suspended

Lahore

August 9, 2019

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended the order under which two female teachers were sacked from the job by education department.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir issued this order on the petitions of Nadia Javed and Ambreen Ilyas and sought replies from district education officer and secretary education.

The petitioners through their counsel pleaded that they were removed from service in violation of settled rules as neither they were given show-cause notices nor opportunity of personal hearing. They requested the court to set aside their removal order being illegal and unlawful. The court heard initial arguments, suspended their removal order and sought replies from respondents.

